

EVE W. BUCKLEY

(Age 91)



Of Chevy Chase, MD, died on October 30, 2019, in Kensington, MD. She was born on July 31, 1928, in Krzemieniec, Poland. As a young girl, Eve moved with her family to France, eventually attending the University of Grenoble, Grenoble, France, graduating in Pre-Medicine Studies with Honors. She worked in the field of blood analysis in Paris until meeting and marrying Howard E. Buckley, an American Veteran of WWII, who was working and studying in France. They wedded on August 7, 1953 at The Cathedrale St., Alexandre Nevsky in Paris, returning to Howard's hometown of Southbridge, Massachusetts. She became a US Citizen on May 16, 1955. They embarked upon a life abroad, beginning with six years in Sariyer and Ankara, Turkey, where Howard first taught American children, later joining the US Department of State as a foreign service officer. His postings took them to Upper Volta (now Burkina Faso), and The Ivory Coast, in West Africa. After a short period of time at their newly acquired home in Chevy Chase, MD, Eve and their growing family of three children traveled with Howard to a posting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Upon return from Brazil in 1967, the family remained in the US while Howard completed additional assignments overseas.

Eve was a dedicated home maker, and enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and reading. She was a longtime active member of a French Club formed by members of the Foreign Service Wives Association, of which she was also a part. She volunteered for several years at the Housing Office for State Department families seeking housing as they returned from overseas to the Washington Metropolitan area. Her fluency in French and Russian, and her familiarity with Czech, Portuguese, Polish and Turkish attest to her extensive experience living abroad.

In later years, Eve enjoyed domestic travel by car and train with Howard until his passing in 2011. In 2019 she moved to Assisted Living at Senior Living at Kensington Park, Kensington, MD. Her health declined rapidly after a stroke event in early October. She is survived by her sister, Genia Lees (Nelson) of Winchester, MA; daughters, Elizabeth Buckley of Reston, VA, and Catherine Kormann of North Bethesda, MD; son, Geoffrey Buckley (Alexandra) of Athens, OH and six grandchildren, Roger, Andrew, Claire, Ingrid, Peter and Owen.

A service in celebration of Eve's life was held on November 9, 2019, in Southbridge, MA followed by burial alongside her husband at Oak Ridge Cemetery, also in Southbridge.