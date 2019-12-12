The Washington Post

Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
EVE B. ROBINS (SILVERMAN)  

On Sunday, December 8, 2019, Eve Bailey (Silverman) Robins of Chevy Chase, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Richard Robins; devoted mother of Lena Robins-Faden (Ryan), Amanda Alter (Michael) and Rachel Robins; loving sister of Joseph Silverman (Frances); cherished grandmother of Naomi, Abigail, Adam, Emily, Anna and Isabelle. Interment will be held privately at Washington Hebrew Cemetery. The family will be observing Shiva on Sunday, December 15, 2019, beginning at 7 p.m. with minyan at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to or the Naomi & Leroy Robins Medical Emergency Fund at Washington Hebrew Congregation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 12, 2019
