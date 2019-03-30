Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELINA THOMPSON. View Sign

THOMPSON Photo credit: Amy-Louise Henderson EVELINA VanMETRE THOMPSON May 18, 1921 ~ March 20, 2019 Evelina VanMetre Thompson died peacefully at home on March 20, 2019, surrounded by her daughters. She was two months shy of her 98th birthday, Evie was born in Providence, RI in 1921. Her mother was the daughter of a four star Admiral and her father an aspiring one. As a navy junior, she moved too frequently to attend school, so she was home schooled until she entered Annapolis High School. She graduated a month after she turned 16. Although she was a brilliant student, college was not an option for Evie. The money that had been set aside to send her to Bryn Mawr was lost during the depression. So instead she made her society debut in Baltimore, MD, and Washington, DC, and then studied fashion design and then acting. It was during the summer she went to theater school in Trenton, NJ she met Frank Thompson, Jr, always known as Thompy, who became her husband and the father of her two daughters, by whom she is survived. Given the times, Evie's life became her husband's. First as the wife of an LCI Comman- der in the Pacific during WWII, then as the wife of an Assemblyman to the NJ State Legislature, and finally as a Congressional wife, when Thompy was elected to Congress in 1954. During those years she attended thousands of Democratic Party dinners, fundraisers, speeches, momentous moments in the House Family Gallery, watching legislation she fervently believed in be passed into law. Despite all the travel between the district and Old Town Alexandria, where they lived when Congress was in session, Evie attended George Washington University, from where she received her Associate degree in Humanities in 1969. She served on the New Jersey Council for the Arts for many years. And proudly assembled an exhibit of contemporary artists, including works by Robert Rauschenburg, Jamie Wyeth, and Andy Warhol for an exhibition at the Capitol. Thompy died in 1989. Three years later Evie met and then married Siegfried Hoermann, with whom she spent fourteen very companionable years, playing bridge and traveling. She was a serious Democrat, often saying that FDR was her first god. She read two newspapers a day and watched endless hours of MSNBC, particularly since 2016. She was listening to Morning Joe the morning she died. She is survived by her daughters Anne T Henderson, of Washington, DC and Nina T Altschiller of Savannah, Ga; three granddaughters, Amy-Louise H Parker of Brooklyn, NY, Janney T Lyons of New York, NY; Gillian E Lyons of Brooklyn, NY; and two great-grandchildren, Thompson Lin Parker and Aleta Louise Basil Parker, both of Brooklyn, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Evelina's honor to Planned Parenthood or Community Hospice.



