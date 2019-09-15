

EVELYN PARK BEAN

(Age 95)



After a series of difficult illnesses Evelyn died peacefully August 26, 2019 at Riderwood Rehabilitation Care Facility in Silver Spring, MD. She is survived by her loving husband Gene of 64 years of marriage; her son Stuart (Ginger) of Tampa, FL; daughter Nancy McGovern of Washington, DC, and her son Gordon (Laura) of Great Falls, VA. She also leaves six grandchildren.

Evelyn was born in Washington, DC. to her Scottish born parents as was her late sister Anna Margaret Francis. She graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School in 1942 and immediately went to work at the Pentagon Defense Department as WWII was on going and good people were in demand. Later a career move was made to the Atomic Energy Commission, and again to the National Science Foundation. There she was made the Executive Secretary to the Committee on Scientific R&D, a group formed of top civilian and military personnel. After her marriage and her first born, she resigned from Federal service and became a devoted mother to her family.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21 at 11 a.m. at the Riderwood Chapel, 3140 Gracefield Rd., Silver Spring, MD. Private burial. In lieu of flowers memorial denotations can be made to: Montgomery Hospice, and the .