

EVELYN V. BOYD "Kitty" (Age 80)



On March 21, 2020, Evelyn V. Boyd (Kitty), of Washington, DC, entered the gates of Heaven and was welcomed by her Savior Jesus Christ.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ernest Boyd, her father, Herbert Carpenter, mother, Amy Williams, sister Barbara Wilkins and dear grandmother Charlotte Williams.

Evelyn is survived by her partner, Tony Smith , her loving sister, Helen Bridgett-Jackson and brother-in-law (Ralph) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, a step niece, Jeannetta Jackson (Scooter), one sister-in-law, Jeanette C. Jackson, a dear friend of 50 years, Essie Thomas, a Goddaughter, Tyia Thomas, cousins; Annette Johnson (Dwight), Teresa Rosser, Frederick Johnson (Terry), Jamal Christian (TY), Tanisha Lewis, Keith Brent (Jackie) and Kenneth Jennings (Zerlene). She leaves to morn a host of other relatives and friends.

Evelyn supervised the Day Habilitation Program for disabled individuals at Capitol Hill Supportive Service Program, Inc. She also maintained the company's embroidery shop with close friend Jimmy Barksdale.

The family expresses their love and gratitude to the staff of KBC who provided loving care to Evelyn; Director, Gloria Richardson, Home aide, Christine Medjielieu and RN nurse, Daniel Abrha. Also, much thanks to Gilliam Ndi, of the Department of Aging, for all her support and advice.

Service scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by W.H. Bacon FuneralHome, 3447 14th Street NW, Washington DC 20010 .