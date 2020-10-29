EVELYN BROOKS

Of Upperville, VA, departed this life on October 24, 2020 at The University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA. Evelyn was born to the late John Ester Berry, Sr. and Charlotte Washington Berry. She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate Norman K. Brooks, Sr.; son, Norman K. Brooks, Jr. and older siblings, Dorothy "Dot", Charlotte "Tootsie", Edna "Duke", John Jr., William "Wash", Lena "Betty", James "Pete" and Robbie "Bobbie". Evelyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sister, Ada Alise Cook; children, Maurice Brooks, Sr. (Robyn), Marvin Brooks, Sr., Patricia Brooks-Nobles (Haywood) and Danielle Brooks; stepdaughter, Delores Grigsby (Earl); daughter-in-law, Candace Brooks; 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Viewing and visitation (social distancing and mask required) will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. followed by a private funeral service at The Senior Community Center of Leesburg, 102 North St. NW, Leesburg, VA 20176. A link to the service will be provided upon request. Interment at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery, Leesburg, VA. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, Serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Dir. Lic VA/DC/MD, 1-800-388-1913.