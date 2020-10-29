1/1
EVELYN BROOKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EVELYN BERRY BROOKS (Age 85)  
Of Upperville, VA, departed this life on October 24, 2020 at The University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA. Evelyn was born to the late John Ester Berry, Sr. and Charlotte Washington Berry. She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate Norman K. Brooks, Sr.; son, Norman K. Brooks, Jr. and older siblings, Dorothy "Dot", Charlotte "Tootsie", Edna "Duke", John Jr., William "Wash", Lena "Betty", James "Pete" and Robbie "Bobbie". Evelyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sister, Ada Alise Cook; children, Maurice Brooks, Sr. (Robyn), Marvin Brooks, Sr., Patricia Brooks-Nobles (Haywood) and Danielle Brooks; stepdaughter, Delores Grigsby (Earl); daughter-in-law, Candace Brooks; 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Viewing and visitation (social distancing and mask required) will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. followed by a private funeral service at The Senior Community Center of Leesburg, 102 North St. NW, Leesburg, VA 20176. A link to the service will be provided upon request. Interment at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery, Leesburg, VA. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, Serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Dir. Lic VA/DC/MD, 1-800-388-1913.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
The Senior Community Center of Leesburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lyles' Funeral Services
620 S 20Th St
Purcellville, VA 20132
(540) 338-3834
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved