Evelyn A. Beach Bullock (Age 84)



Of Great Falls, VA and a current resident at Tall Oaks Assisted Living Home passed away on March 12, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Bullock Sheets and her granddaughter Sarah Christine Sheets. She is also survived by her sisters Hettie Lavinia Lambert, Alma Updike, Barbara Bilbow and Nancy Ellen along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald W. Bullock and her spouse Walter J. Bullock.

Funeral services will be at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden St Herndon, VA on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment to follow services at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon, VA. Online condolences can be made at: