The Washington Post

EVELYN CARR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELYN CARR.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Evelyn Annette Carr (Age 59)  

Transition on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, James Penny; daughter, Tiffany Carr; stepson: James Penny IV; sister, Amanda Washington; brother, Rickey Branch; grandchildren, Jahniya, Saxton, Jani, Alayla, and Sean; A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and life long friends.
Services, Thursday, January 18, at 11 a.m., Zion Church, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD 20785, Visitation, at 10 a.m.
Burial: Washington National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.