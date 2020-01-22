

Evelyn Annette Carr (Age 59)



Transition on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, James Penny; daughter, Tiffany Carr; stepson: James Penny IV; sister, Amanda Washington; brother, Rickey Branch; grandchildren, Jahniya, Saxton, Jani, Alayla, and Sean; A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and life long friends.

Services, Thursday, January 18, at 11 a.m., Zion Church, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD 20785, Visitation, at 10 a.m.

Burial: Washington National Cemetery.