On Thursday, March 21, 2019. EVELYN CASEL of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late William Casel; loving mother of Helen (Bernd) Brecher and Devorah (Jonathan) Adler, dear sister of Phyllis Singer; cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 12. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 2 p.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 22, 2019
Donations