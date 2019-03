Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELYN CHRISTIANSON.



Evelyn Christianson passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 27, 2019, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles "Chuck" Robert and her daughter, Linda "Tina" Ann. She is survived by her son, Brian.

In spite of having been born in 1927, she maintained she was 39 years old and holding. She felt if it was good enough for Jack Benny, it was good enough for her.

No date for a service has been set.