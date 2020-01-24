EVELYN CROSS
On Monday, January 20, 2020, Evelyn Cross of Montgomery Village, MD, loving wife of 58 years to John Cross (deceased) and beloved mother to Kelley C. Finn and her husband, Thomas M. Finn, Rockville, MD; adoring grandmother of John D. Finn. While living in Taiwan, she took classes in Chinese calligraphy and landscapes. She loved Chinese art so much that she earned a Master's Degree in Chinese Art History. When the family moved back to the United States, she continued to create various calligraphy and landscape pieces for family and friends to enjoy. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Sunday, January 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20852 on Monday, January 27 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Holy Cross Home Care and Hospice, www.TrinityHealthAtHome.org/donate
We Love you Mom !