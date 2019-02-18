EVELYN ELAINE HURD TURNER (Age 75)
Peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Samuel Turner, Sr.; mother of Walter Cheeks, Samuel J. Turner, Jr., Tanya Russell, Yolanda A. Hamilton and Michael J. Turner. Also survived by 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tumie C. Hurd, Jr. and Alvin Hurd and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Tuesday, February 19, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1739 9th St., NW. Interment Maryland National Cemetery.