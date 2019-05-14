

EVELYN FISHER (Age 91)



On May 12, 2019, Evelyn Fisher, devoted wife of 54 years of the late Gilbert Fisher. Evelyn will be remembered by her nephew, Jeffrey Horowitz, his wife, Donna and their children, Kathryn and Jennifer. She will forever be in the heart of her friend, Kofi. Evelyn will be dearly remembered by her avid shopping and mahjong associate stepdaughter, Sheila Mennell. She will also be missed by Sheila's husband, Roy; stepson, Marc Fisher; granddaughter, Adrienne Rappaport, grandson, Adam Rappaport and great-granddaughter, Michaela Rappaport. She is also survived by her younger brother, Harold Shatzkin and his daughters, Betsy and Susan. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 1 p.m. at King David Memorial Garden, 7482 Lee Hwy., Falls Church, VA 22042. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at 5225 Pooks Hill Rd., Bethesda, MD in North Building, Lower Level Party Room, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.