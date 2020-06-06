EVELYN GREENE
Evelyn Paine Greene  
Fondly known to her family as "Singie," Evelyn passed away at home on May 22, 2020 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Evelyn was born in 1925 in South Dakota to the late Andrew and Helen Paine. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert R. Greene and siblings, Verna, Hildreth, and Everett. Evelyn devoted her time to family and loved to travel, cook, and garden. She was a loving mother to Michael, Cheryll, Cindy, and Carla: grandmother to Thomas and Catherine; great-grandmother to Beatrice and Edward. She is survived by siblings, Lois, Tessa, Lowell, and Carol. No services are planned. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made in her memory to: Holy Cross Home Care and Hospice, Silver Spring, Maryland.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
