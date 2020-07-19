EVELYN GROSS

Evelyn Ruth Gross (nee Pomerantz), passed away at age 97 on July 16, 2020. She is survived by her children, Carol (Steven) Batoff and Edward (Wendy) Gross; grandchildren, Alissa (Cary) London, Justin Batoff, Jeremy Batoff (fiancé Eric Goldie), and Samantha Gross (fiancé Perry Marcus); and great-grandchildren, Sunny and Lux London. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gerwin Gross, parents Fanny and Nathan Pomerantz, and sisters, Frieda Tatelbaum, Ann Brown, and Sara Kurtz. The family is deeply grateful to her caregivers Nina Syzmanska and Francine Schaftel. Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be made to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.