EVELYN GROSS
EVELYN RUTH GROSS   
Evelyn Ruth Gross (nee Pomerantz), passed away at age 97 on July 16, 2020. She is survived by her children, Carol (Steven) Batoff and Edward (Wendy) Gross; grandchildren, Alissa (Cary) London, Justin Batoff, Jeremy Batoff (fiancé Eric Goldie), and Samantha Gross (fiancé Perry Marcus); and great-grandchildren, Sunny and Lux London. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gerwin Gross, parents Fanny and Nathan Pomerantz, and sisters, Frieda Tatelbaum, Ann Brown, and Sara Kurtz. The family is deeply grateful to her caregivers Nina Syzmanska and Francine Schaftel. Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be made to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 17, 2020
Offering sincere sympathy to the family. I worked for Mrs. Gross at Princess Shop In the credit office when I was a teenager. She was very supportive and gave me great advice, as well as sympathetic understanding of my youthful temperament.
Christine Markowski Gaxurian
Coworker
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
