

Evelyn H. Hedgman (Age 99)



Of Prince Frederick MD, formerly of Hyattsville MD on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 peacefully with her family at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mary Harden, sister, Marion Payne, and grandson, Alan Rogers. She was the matriarch of five family generations. She is survived by a sister, Carol Woodhouse, daughter, Sally Brown, son, John G. (Jack) Hedgman (Nuray), two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Evelyn worked for the U.S. Department of Commerce for several years, and was an accomplished painter of oils, loved dogs, and was an avid reader of books to the end of her life. Graveside services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Washington, DC at a to be determined date in September. Arrangements by Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, MD.