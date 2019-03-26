EVELYN CHEVALIER KLEPEC
(Age 86)
Passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She died peacefully at home with family members by her side. Evelyn was born Evelyn Loretta Chevalier on December 12, 1932 in St. Paul's River, Providence of Quebec, Canada. She was the second of nine children born to the late Wilfred Chevalier and Leahance Roberts. Beloved wife of 62 years of Louis Klepec; loving mother of Lou (Judee) Klepec, Linda (Cary) Huffman, and Barbara (Craig) King. Evelyn adored her seven grandchildren, Jason (Julie), Ashlee (Parker), Hillary, Cary (Cate), Melody, Jacob, and Katie (Nick) and her three great-grandchildren Colton, Mason and Charlotte. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria, Virginia. Donations can be made in the name of Evelyn Klepec to the Scleroderma Research Foundation at www.srfcure.org/donate/