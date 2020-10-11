LITWIN EVELYN LITWIN Evelyn Litwin (nee Loewenstein), was born February 21, 1923 in New York City, and passed on September 8, 2020 in Seattle, WA. She was the youngest of five in a robust Jewish Latvian immigrant family. She studied modern dance in Manhattan, swam in the ocean off Coney Island, rode horses in Central Park and attended Hunter College. While her brothers fought in WWII, she dropped out of college and became the first woman buyer for Hartford department store G. Fox & Co. Evelyn married Fred Litwin in 1950 and moved to DC, where his folks had a used furniture store on Indiana Ave. between 6th & 7th NW. Her daughters were born in 1951 and '56. In '57 the family moved to Kensington, MD. In 1960, her youngest had a chance to attend an unusual nursery school that Evelyn admired, and she became a teacher's aide to cover tuition. Soon she became a teacher, and one day, unexpectedly, the school's aging founder put the keys into her hand, saying, "Take good care of it!" Evelyn became the school's second director, and stayed 35 years. Elaborating the founder's work, Evelyn emphasized engagement with nature and people, and expression through movement, music and art, rather than the more typical reading and math. Evelyn was creative, unconventional and intuitive; adventuresome, athletic and playful; determined to "make a contribution." She was fascinated by, and attuned to, the beauty of other cultures, animals and plants - a priceless contribution to her children and students. She and Fred were involved with DC theaters, and were docents for over 20 years at the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum. They were enthusiastic supporters of scientific research. From the early "70s, they volunteered in the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging (BLSA), which involved staying at Johns Hopkins for three days every 18 months undergoing testing. Even after Evelyn moved to Seattle in 2011, the BLSA continued to send a researcher yearly to track her, and after her death her brain went to their study. Evelyn is survived by her daughters and a grandson: Sandi Litwin of VA; Anya Woestwin of Seattle; and Sam Woestwin, a Seattle firefighter. She is remembered with love, appreciation, and admiration by family, friends, and her many students. An online celebration will be held in the future. For further information contact anya.woestwin@gmail.com
