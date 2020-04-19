EVELYN I. LURK (Age 83)
On Sunday April 12, 2020 of Fort Washington, MD entered into eternal rest at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jessie J. Lurk; beloved mother of the late Kevin A. Lurk (Stacey), Denise L. Johnson (the late Charles), Evelyn E. Anderson, Jessie A. Lurk, Mark J. Lurk (Teressa), and Katherine E. Lurk-Elliott (Junius). The beloved sister of the late Raymond Dorsey, Jr. (Eva), the late Margaret Smith
(the late William), Ruby Greenhow, Virginia Williams (the late John), Edith Hubb (the late Albert), Robert Dorsey, Sr. (Dorothy), Melissa Anderson (Thomas), and the late David Dorsey (Phyllis). Also survived by 20 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn G. Dorsey-Rogers and Raymond Dorsey. Regrettably the family cannot receive family/friends outside of immediate family on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. On behalf of the Lurk family, all floral tributes may be sent to the Ralph Williams II Funeral Service, 6503 Old Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD 20748. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.