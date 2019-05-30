The Washington Post

EVELYN MAY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELYN MAY.
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park
14321 Comus Road
Clarksburg, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

EVELYN MAY  

On Monday, May 27, 2019, Evelyn May of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Leopold May; adored mother of the late Kenneth, and Ira (Yvette); proud grandmother of Stephen. Graveside services will be held Friday, May 31, 1 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details