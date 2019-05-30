EVELYN MAY
On Monday, May 27, 2019, Evelyn May of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Leopold May; adored mother of the late Kenneth, and Ira (Yvette); proud grandmother of Stephen. Graveside services will be held Friday, May 31, 1 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.