

Evelyn H. Morgan



Passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 at Mt Vernon Hospital, surrounded by family. She was born August 29, 1921 in Wilmington, Delaware to William Higgins and Helen (Stradley). A graduate of Strayer College, Evelyn traveled to post war Berlin, Germany in 1946 to work for the US Army Asset reclamation effort. There she met and married Captain Hank Morgan (USMA '43). Adoring wife of 68 years to Hank, the family had duty stations in Georgia, Utah, Virginia, California, Germany and Washington DC, before retiring to their home, close to Mount Vernon, in 1968. In retirement, Evelyn and Hank were active in the Revolutionary Dance Cotillion, the St. James Episcopal Church, and their growing family. Beloved as mother, grandmother (Gran) and great grandmother, Evelyn is survived by her four children, David and wife Janice, Peter and wife Suzy, Michael and wife Valerie and daughter Janet, eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. The family invites you to a celebration of life, memorial service on Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m. with reception to follow at the St. James Episcopal Church, 5614 Old Mill Road, Alexandria, VA 22309. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made, in Evelyn's name, to the St. James Church or the ARC of Northern Virginia. Her burial will be scheduled, at a later date, at Arlington National Cemetery.