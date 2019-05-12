The Washington Post

EVELYN MUSA

EVELYN MAE MUSA  
January 3, 1930 - June 9, 2018  
Forever loved, forever missed  
 

Skylark, have you anything to say to me?
Won't you tell me where my love can be
Is there a meadow in the mist
Where someone's waiting to be kissed?
Skylark, have you seen a valley green
with spring
Where my heart can go a-journeying
Over the shadows and the rain
To a blossom covered lane?
And in your lonely flight
Haven't you heard the music of the night?
Wonderful music, faint as a will o' the wisp
Crazy as a loon
Sad as a gypsy serenading the moon
Skylark, I don't know if you can find these things
But my heart is riding on your wings
So if you see them anywhere
Won't you lead me there
Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2019
