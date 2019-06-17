Evelyn P. Childs
Evelyn P. Childs of Washington, DC passed away May 30, 2019. Born April 8, 1928 in Nanticoke Pennsylvania she was the daughter of the late Stanley Baranski and Agnes Radomski Baranski. She was predeceased by her husband architect Pierre Paul Childs. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 3630 Quesada St., NW, Washington, DC on Friday, June 21, 2019, 11 a.m. Interment will take place the following day at St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre, PA at 12 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament.