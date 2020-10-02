1/
EVELYN PARKS
EVELYN M. PARKS  
Died on September 28, 2020 at age 101. She was born on May 11, 1919. She had a good life and was well loved by her family. She had two children, daughter, Darleen Bolrath who died in 2008 and son, Gary Parks who was her caregiver for the last nine and a half years of her life. Evelyn was an Eastern Star and a bridal business partner with her husband Bill Parks who died in 2003. Evelyn has six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren all whom she loved in her special way. A celebration for Evelyn will be held in October for much loved family.May she Rest In Peace knowing Jesus Christ as her Savior.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2020.
