Evelyn Marie Pendergast (Age 95)
On Saturday, March 9, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late James Francis Pendergast; mother of Maureen Pendergast, Eileen (Roger) Samuels, Ann (Kevin) Attanasio, Robert Pendergast, Peggy Pendergast and the late Patricia (the late Robert) Hoage. Also survived by nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Wednesday, March 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, on Thursday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.