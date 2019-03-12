EVELYN PENDERGAST

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELYN PENDERGAST.

 

Evelyn Marie Pendergast (Age 95)  

On Saturday, March 9, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late James Francis Pendergast; mother of Maureen Pendergast, Eileen (Roger) Samuels, Ann (Kevin) Attanasio, Robert Pendergast, Peggy Pendergast and the late Patricia (the late Robert) Hoage. Also survived by nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Wednesday, March 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, on Thursday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

logo
Funeral Home
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.