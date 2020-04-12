The Washington Post

Evelyn Modeane "Deanie" Cummings Peterson (nee Edmonson), 96, of Gaithersburg, MD passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Beloved wife the late 1Lt George W. Cummings and beloved wife of the late John C. Peterson; loving mother of George W. Peterson and Robyn L. Freifelder and the late Mark S. Peterson and late John A. Peterson (Bonnie); grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of nine; great-great-grandmother of three. A memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Needs Library, 99 Maryland Ave Rockville, Md 20850 or Concord-St Andrews Methodist Church Memorial Garden Fund at 5910 Goldsboro Rd, Bethesda, Md 20817 or to Boone County Genealogy Historical Society, P.O. Box 1084, Harrison, AR 72602.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2020
