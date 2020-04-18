EVELYN QUANDER RATTLEY (Age 95)
Daughter of the late John Edward Quander, Sr. and Helen Orena Stewart had her heavenly reunion on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. A retired educator, advocate for the disabled, devout Catholic, one of the founders of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, and member of one of the oldest documented African American families in the city and nation. Survived by her daughter, Sandra Rattley; son, Thaddeus Rattley Jr. (Cynthia); grandson, Thaddeus Rattley, III; great-grandsons, Malakai and Micah; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of prayer partners and friends. Due to Covid19, services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Sanctuary Renovation Project, St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 320 21st St NE, Washington, DC 20002. Services by McGUIRE.