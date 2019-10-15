The Washington Post

EVELYN SCHMITT

Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
Evelyn Rapee Murphy Schmitt  
(Age 92)  

Died unexpectedly but peacefully in her home at RiverMead Retirement Community, Peterborough, NH, on October 2, 2019.
 
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Murphy Kissel (Peter) of Washington, DC, sons, William J. Murphy III (Hilary Miskoe), of Concord, NH, and Thomas C. Murphy (Carol Presley) of Vero Beach, FL, stepsons, Stephen Schmitt (Sue) and Peter Schmitt, grandchildren, Kristen Murphy (Joey Nigels), Tyler Murphy (Carleigh Deluca), Patricia Schmitt, Robert Schmitt, Karen Uhll (Brendan), Kristen Schmitt, Andy Schmitt (Sarah), Stephanie Lane (Greg), Janet Fey (Alan), and five great-grandchildren. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Robert Schmitt, her parents Doris Monroe and Frank Rapee, and her stepson Christopher Schmitt,.
 
Burial will be on October 18 at Whitemarsh Memorial Gardens in Pennsylvania following funeral services at Church of the Messiah. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn's name may be made to the Church of the Messiah, 1001 DeKalb Pike, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002; Hancock (NH) Historical Society, 7 Main St., Hancock, NH 03449; University of New Hampshire Foundation, Doris M. Rapee Memorial Scholarship Fund, 15 Stafford Ave., Durham, NH 03824; the College of William and Mary Scholarship Impact Fund, PO Box 1693, Williamsburg, VA 23187 or All Saints Episcopal Church, 51 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH 03458.
 
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 15, 2019
