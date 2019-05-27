

EVELYN T. RYLES



A native Washingtonian, "Babysis" transitioned peacefully on May 24, 2019 at home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Melvin D. Ryles. Beloved mother of Paula Ryles and Denise Ryles-McKoy; loving grandmother of Davina McKoy. She also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., celebration of life at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of North Brentwood,4000 Wallace Road, North Brentwood, MD. Internment Glenwood Cemetery.