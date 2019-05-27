The Washington Post

EVELYN T. RYLES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELYN T. RYLES.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
First Baptist Church of North Brentwood
4000 Wallace Road
North Brentwood, MD
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
First Baptist Church of North Brentwood
4000 Wallace Road
North Brentwood, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of North Brentwood
4000 Wallace Road
North Brentwood, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of North Brentwood
4000 Wallace Road
North Brentwood, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

EVELYN T. RYLES  

A native Washingtonian, "Babysis" transitioned peacefully on May 24, 2019 at home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Melvin D. Ryles. Beloved mother of Paula Ryles and Denise Ryles-McKoy; loving grandmother of Davina McKoy. She also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., celebration of life at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of North Brentwood,4000 Wallace Road, North Brentwood, MD. Internment Glenwood Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on May 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.