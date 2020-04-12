

Evelyn Timmons Santmyer



Evelyn Santmyer passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in McLean, Virginia in her 97th year. She was born to Cary Timmons and Lula (Crawford) Timmons on October 10, 1923 in Elkton, Virginia. Evelyn worked at the Pentagon during and after World War II. After her marriage in 1949 to Wheeler "W.B.' Santmyer, she became a homemaker, devoting herself to her marriage and raising a family. Evelyn loved life and she and W.B. enjoyed a wonderful marriage of over 70 years. They had many friends. They traveled extensively, often in company with their friends. Above all they were blessed with a close and loving family.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, W.B., their daughters, Sharon Harroun Peirce (Bob), Kathy Day (David), Tina Santmyer and their son, David Santmyer, their granddaughters, Jocelyn Merkel (David) and Erin Harroun, their grandsons, Robert (Trey) Luke, Justice Goracke and Timothy Day, and their six great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Lakelyn, Caleb, Braelyn, Jocelyn and Cole Luke.

Owing to the Covid-19 crisis, the burial will be a small family ceremony. The family intends to hold a celebration of life later in the year. Evelyn will be greatly missed by her family and friends.