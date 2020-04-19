EVELYN TRAVERSONE
On Tuesday, April 14, 2020; the beloved wife of the late George Traversone; mother of Louise Traversone; sister of the late Eli Bodovinac and Anna Margaret "Maggie" Perkins; aunt of James E. (Joyce) Perkins, Jr., Jacqueline P. Zaborowski and Joyce Palfrey. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Evelyn's Life Celebration on Thursday, April 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Family Catholic Church, Hillcrest Heights, MD on Friday, April 24. Interment Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg, PA on Saturday, April 25 at 12:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at: