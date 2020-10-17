EVELYN TUCKER

EVELYN DELORES TUCKER
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 7, 2020. She was the oldest of seven siblings. Evelyn is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Tucker, who shared 52 years of marriage; loving children, Donnell Frazier, Donna Frazier "Tina" and Tracey Richardson. Also survived by four grandchildren, Tiara, Jordan, Sean and Erin; three great-grandchildren, Tre', Tiana and Amir; five siblings, Diane Manago, Ronald (Theresa) Wiley, Arnold (Geneva) Wiley, Vincent (Carolyn) Dunlap, Larry (Patricia) Dunlap; loving aunt, Dorothy Baylor. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her youngest sister, Faye Rainey. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, October 20 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Hodges & Edwards Funeral Home, 3910 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Notice will be streamed live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/lhc0idIVXno
and on Hodges & Edwards Facebook page.