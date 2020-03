Evelyn Elaine Wiesnet



Of Oakton, Virginia, died peacefully on February 19, 2020. She was born on July 21, 1929, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of Esther and Francis Jordan. Evelyn is survived by her loving husband, Donald, her sons Andrew (Vicki) and Peter (Linda) and daughters Elizabeth (Will) Stettner and Ellen Hagey and eight grandchildren. In 1954 Evelyn and Donald settled in Vienna, VA to raise their family. In 1968, Evelyn started teaching Kindergarten at Vienna Elementary, and in 1986, accepted a position as a 1st Grade Teacher at Flint Hill Elementary until her retirement in 1992. As an active member of Vienna Presbyterian Church, Evelyn held positions as Teacher, Circle Leader, Deacon, and Elder. The family will receive friends and family at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Vienna Presbyterian Church, 124 Park St. NE, Vienna, VA on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. Online condolences and fond memories of Evelyn may be offered to the family at