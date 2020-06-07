EVELYN CALLOWAY WILLIAMS
Evelyn Calloway Williams of Capitol Heights, MD, entered eternal rest in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She leaves behind to celebrate her life, her husband of 68 years, James; children, Joyce, Larry and Denise (Robert); grandchildren, DeShawn (Adrian), Perryn (Nicole), Corey; great-grandchildren, DeNisha, Kennedy, Adrienne and Erryn; cousins, Dolores, Marva, Ernestine, Fay (John), Kim (James) and a host of extended relatives, as well as lifelong neighbors, Ms. Novella and Ms. Smith. Due to District of Columbia restrictions on service attendance, please attend services via stream at www.tnmbc.org. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.