The Washington Post

EVERETT "Luke" BRACE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVERETT "Luke" BRACE.
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Union Wesley AME Zion Church
1860 Michigan Ave. NE.
Washington, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Wesley AME Zion Church
1860 Michigan Ave. NE.
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

EVERETT BRACE "Luke"  

Of Washington, DC peacefully passed away at the Washington Hospital Center on January 7, 2020. Beloved husband to Gertel Harris-Brace and father of Everett (Lisa), and Derrick Brace. Brother of Earnest (Bernice) Brace, Clarence, Larry and Birtha Brace. Grandfather of Alyssa A. and Everett A. Brace. Visitation Friday, January 17 at 9:30 a.m., Service to follow at 11 a.m., Union Wesley AME Zion Church, 1860 Michigan Ave. NE., Washington DC 20018. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Katzen Cancer Research Center, Memorial Fund, 2150 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Suite 1-401, Washington, DC 20037. Arrangements entrusted to D.L. McLaughlin Funeral Home, 2518 Pennsylvania Ave., SE, Washington, DC.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.