EVERETT WILLIAM HARRIS "BILL"
Of Silver Spring, MD passed on Friday, October 16, 2020. Born in Raleigh, NC on May 29, 1928, he was the second oldest of four children. He graduated from Eastern High School in Washington, DC and served in the Army during the Korean War. Bill worked for the Defense Mapping Agency where he met Lorraine Gluck, whom he married on June 23, 1956. They raised three children, celebrated seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Bill grew up attending Calvary Baptist Church in Washington, DC and continued going there well into his 70's. No service or visitation at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland Youth Pipe Band, at mypipeband.org
