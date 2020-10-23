1/1
EVERETT "Bill" HARRIS
1928 - 2020
EVERETT WILLIAM HARRIS "BILL"  
Of Silver Spring, MD passed on Friday, October 16, 2020. Born in Raleigh, NC on May 29, 1928, he was the second oldest of four children. He graduated from Eastern High School in Washington, DC and served in the Army during the Korean War. Bill worked for the Defense Mapping Agency where he met Lorraine Gluck, whom he married on June 23, 1956. They raised three children, celebrated seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Bill grew up attending Calvary Baptist Church in Washington, DC and continued going there well into his 70's. No service or visitation at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland Youth Pipe Band, at mypipeband.org.www.borgwardtfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Borgwardt
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
(301) 937-1707
