Everett Mock



Evertt E. Mock

Everett Eugene Mock, age 82, of Great Falls, VA, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born March 7, 1938 in Fairfax, VA. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Mock, his parents, Everett and Bertha Mock, sister, Janice Williamson and their cat, Ater. He is survived by his children, Terry Bell, Daniel Mock (Trish) and Richard Mock. He is also survived by brothers and sister, George Mock (Charlott), Charles Mock (Chris) and Jerri Booth (Clarence). Visitation will be held at Adams Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, VA on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. Interment Sterling Cemetery, 45835 West Church Road, Sterling, VA, Wednesday, August 5 at 11 a.m.



