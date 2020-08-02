1/
Everett Mock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Evertt E. Mock  
Everett Eugene Mock, age 82, of Great Falls, VA, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born March 7, 1938 in Fairfax, VA. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Mock, his parents, Everett and Bertha Mock, sister, Janice Williamson and their cat, Ater. He is survived by his children, Terry Bell, Daniel Mock (Trish) and Richard Mock. He is also survived by brothers and sister, George Mock (Charlott), Charles Mock (Chris) and Jerri Booth (Clarence). Visitation will be held at Adams Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, VA on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. Interment Sterling Cemetery, 45835 West Church Road, Sterling, VA, Wednesday, August 5 at 11 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Adams-Green Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Interment
11:00 AM
Sterling Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved