

EVERLENE H. FISHER



On Monday, March 30, 2020, Everlene H. Fisher, wife of the late Hurley Fisher, transitioned peacefully at home in Atlanta, GA, with her devoted daughter, Valerie F. Brown (Tony) by her side. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Tauren (Hanifya) Fisher, Connaka B. Raines (Phil) Lettisia Moody and Michael Greene; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mable H. Bell and Helena H. McCorkle, (Abner); many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Hurley T. Fisher; two brothers, Arthur and James Howell; two grandsons, Echino A. Fisher and Jonathan A. Murphy; and a brother-in-law, Schofield Bell. Services are private.