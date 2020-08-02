

Everly BlacketoR

Everly Blacketor, 73, of Melbourne, FL passed away July 2, 2020 at his home. He was born May 30, 1947 in Oakland, CA to Everly B. and Erma J. Blacketor. He was a loving father and grandfather and was known for his sense of humor, generosity, kindness, intellect, and perpetual smile. Mr. Blacketor was co-owner of TEMSI and also did volunteer work for hospice. He never knew a stranger, and he made a positive impact on everyone who knew him. Mr. Blacketor attended Robert E. Peary High School in Rockville, MD, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 1971. He is survived by his daughter, Anastasia Phillips; son, Everly Blacketor; son, Joshua Blacketor; and granddaughter, Lauren Blacketor; grandson, Glen Phillips; grandson, Brendan Phillips; grandson, Everly Blacketor; and grandson, Austin Phillips. Funeral arrangements are private.



