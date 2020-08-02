1/
EVERLY BLACKETOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EVERLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Everly BlacketoR  
Everly Blacketor, 73, of Melbourne, FL passed away July 2, 2020 at his home. He was born May 30, 1947 in Oakland, CA to Everly B. and Erma J. Blacketor. He was a loving father and grandfather and was known for his sense of humor, generosity, kindness, intellect, and perpetual smile. Mr. Blacketor was co-owner of TEMSI and also did volunteer work for hospice. He never knew a stranger, and he made a positive impact on everyone who knew him. Mr. Blacketor attended Robert E. Peary High School in Rockville, MD, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 1971. He is survived by his daughter, Anastasia Phillips; son, Everly Blacketor; son, Joshua Blacketor; and granddaughter, Lauren Blacketor; grandson, Glen Phillips; grandson, Brendan Phillips; grandson, Everly Blacketor; and grandson, Austin Phillips. Funeral arrangements are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved