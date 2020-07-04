Passed away on June 5, 2020, in Alexandria Hospital. Affectionately known as "Red," he was a lifelong Alexandrian, the son of E. R. Durrett and Katherine Ruth Lutes Durrett. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Darbie Gilmore Durrett, daughters, Jessie Katherine Durrett and Ashley Rae Durrett, sister, Sharon Hovda and husband, Russell, brother-in-law, Bart Gilmore and wife, Crystal, two nieces and three nephews and their families. He was a graduate of George Washington High School in Alexandria. Ray retired from the Cameron Station Fort Myer Commissary after 36 years. He then worked for 10 years at Safeway and currently was employed by Target. Red loved to be of use to others, always quick to lend a hand. His kind and generous heart will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His memorial will be held on July 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Everly Wheatly Funeral Home, Dress code is come as you are, blue jeans and cowboy boots, ball gowns and tiaras. (Feather Boa optional)"