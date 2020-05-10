

Evyonne Goodnight Martin

(Age 77)



Born in Coraopolis, PA to the late Willard E. and Eva B. Goodnight, passed April 24, 2020. After graduating High School, she moved to Washington, DC. and began her career with the Federal Government, working for several agencies: Boeing AFB, Dept of Commerce & concluding her career at HEW (Now HHS). In 1985, she and her family relocated to Paoli, PA where they resided for approx. 25 years and then moved to Fairlawn, OH to be near one of her daughters. She leaves to celebrate her life, her Beloved husband of 57 years, David Leonard Martin, adoring daughters, Deborah L. Martin and Michelle R. Martin Christian, her Loya;l son-in-law, Bryant K. Christian and cherished grandson, Brennan Keith Christian. She leaves loving siblings, Willard E. Goodnight, Jr. (Jacquelyn Smalls), Ercell Goodnight Martin (Douglas Richie-deceased) and Beverly Goodnight and sister-in-law, Patricia A. Goodnight, along with nieces and nephews, and other family members. She is preceded in death by her other brothers, Kenneth Goodnight and David Goodnight. There will be a private Graveside Committal service Wednesday, May 13, and a Memorial Service at a later day.