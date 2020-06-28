EWALD SCHMIDT
Ewald Ernst Schmidt  
Ewald Schmidt, a NASA engineer and life-long resident of Lanham, MD, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on June 25, 2020 at the age of 86. Ewald was born in Germany in 1933 to Fritz and Helene Schmidt. He received his degree in structural engineering in Bremen and followed his childhood sweetheart, Elfriede, to Cincinnati, Ohio, where they married in 1959. After designing state highway bridges in Ohio, he moved to Maryland in 1964 to start a career with NASA that spanned more than 32 years. Ewald was a devoted father and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping, hiking, backpacking, canoeing, biking, and he continued skiing into his 80s. He visited all 50 states, traveled throughout Europe, cruised through the Panama Canal, and vacationed as far away as New Zealand. During the final years of his life, he was compassionately cared for by Kaydeann Small and Claudine Townsend. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.Ewald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elfriede; his children, Ken (Aija) Schmidt, Jerry (Chiqui) Schmidt, and Karen (Jonathan) Pitts. He will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren: Erik, Kevin, and Aster Schmidt; Michael and Rebecca Schmidt; and Quentin and Brady Pitts; by his sister, Inge Kuphal, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the American Cancer Society and the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

