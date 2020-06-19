EWAN BROWN



DR. EWAN A. BROWN

Dr. Ewan A. Brown peacefully transitioned on Sunday May 31, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Frederick and Iris Brown and his sister Marylyn Amiel. Dr. Brown is survived by his siblings Lorna Corniffe, Jean Tomlinson, Joyce Woodson, Annette Carter, Maureen Hyatt, Richard Brown and Grace Brown and extended family and countless friends. He was loved by many nieces and nephews with honorable mention to David Mitchell, who was the son of his heart. A caring friend and respected colleague. Ewan was a world traveler, a beloved educator and a philanthropist. A lover of music, arts and culture. Quietly, caring and optimistic, he delighted in seeing the best in people and their successes. Farewell to him who left a legacy larger than life itself. A Celebration of Dr. Brown's life will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store