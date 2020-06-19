EWAN BROWN
DR. EWAN A. BROWN  
Dr. Ewan A. Brown peacefully transitioned on Sunday May 31, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Frederick and Iris Brown and his sister Marylyn Amiel. Dr. Brown is survived by his siblings Lorna Corniffe, Jean Tomlinson, Joyce Woodson, Annette Carter, Maureen Hyatt, Richard Brown and Grace Brown and extended family and countless friends. He was loved by many nieces and nephews with honorable mention to David Mitchell, who was the son of his heart. A caring friend and respected colleague. Ewan was a world traveler, a beloved educator and a philanthropist. A lover of music, arts and culture. Quietly, caring and optimistic, he delighted in seeing the best in people and their successes. Farewell to him who left a legacy larger than life itself. A Celebration of Dr. Brown's life will be held at a future date.

Published in The Washington Post from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 20, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
R.R
Neighbor
June 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Dr Ewan Brown. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. Persaud
Neighbor
