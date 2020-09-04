EXILONA JOHNSON



EXILONA OLIVIA ALEXANDER JOHNSON (Age 97)

Of Seat Pleasant, MD, passed on to Glory Sunday, August 30, 2020. Daughter of the late Frances Washington and Elmer Alexander. After the untimely death of her mother, Exilona was raised by the late Walter and Rose Washington. Survived by three children, Theodora Posey, Ava Johnson and Frederick Johnson; four grandchildren, Tiffany Ford, Frederick Jr, Fillip and Justin Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. Predeceased by granddaughter, Kellee Posey. Viewing on Saturday, September 5, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Graveside service Sunday, September 6, 10 a.m. at Harmony Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store