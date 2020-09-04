1/
EXILONA JOHNSON
EXILONA OLIVIA ALEXANDER  JOHNSON (Age 97)  
Of Seat Pleasant, MD, passed on to Glory Sunday, August 30, 2020. Daughter of the late Frances Washington and Elmer Alexander. After the untimely death of her mother, Exilona was raised by the late Walter and Rose Washington. Survived by three children, Theodora Posey, Ava Johnson and Frederick Johnson; four grandchildren, Tiffany Ford, Frederick Jr, Fillip and Justin Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. Predeceased by granddaughter, Kellee Posey. Viewing on Saturday, September 5, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Graveside service Sunday, September 6, 10 a.m. at Harmony Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
06:30 - 08:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
SEP
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Harmony Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
