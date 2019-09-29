The Washington Post

EZEKIEL WINEGLASS

Notice
Ezekiel Marion Wineglass  

On Sunday, September 22, 2019, Ezekiel M. Wineglass of Washington, DC. departed this life. Zeke leaves to mourn, his wife (Juanita); daughter, Audrey Foster (Fred), their daughter, Kristal Wise, and grandchildren, Rogelio Brown III, and Kandake Tucker; sons, John Wineglass (Denise) and their daughter, Abbey; and Gilbert Wineglass; his sisters, Gladys Boyd and Izola Jones (Roy); an aunt, Agnes Trappier; sisters-in-law, Josephine Wineglass, Annie Lindsey (David), Evone Staton, Bernice Roscoe, Mary Alice Brown; brother-in-law, Walter Staton (Brenda Fay), and a host of family and friends. Services, October 2, at Evangel Cathedral, 13901 Central Avenue, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774, Viewing 9 a.m. Service 10 a.m. Interment: Quantico National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 29, 2019
