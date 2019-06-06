The Washington Post

EZELL RICHARDSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EZELL RICHARDSON.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Ezell Brady Richardson  
(Age 78)  

Retired DC Public School Teacher, devoted wife and mother passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2019 in Upper Marlboro, MD. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Charles D Richardson II; her children Eugene (Marlene) Richardson, Joycelynn (Vincent) McCall, and Sean Richardson. Services will be held at Judah Temple AME Zion Church, 14500 Mt. Oak Road, Bowie, MD 20721, Saturday, June 8, 2019 viewing 10 a.m., funeral service 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Cemetery, Rockville, MD.
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on June 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.