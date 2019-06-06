Ezell Brady Richardson
(Age 78)
Retired DC Public School Teacher, devoted wife and mother passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2019 in Upper Marlboro, MD. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Charles D Richardson II; her children Eugene (Marlene) Richardson, Joycelynn (Vincent) McCall, and Sean Richardson. Services will be held at Judah Temple AME Zion Church, 14500 Mt. Oak Road, Bowie, MD 20721, Saturday, June 8, 2019 viewing 10 a.m., funeral service 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Cemetery, Rockville, MD.