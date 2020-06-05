EZZIE SMITH
1954 - 2020
Eizzie Madessa Edwards Watford Smith  
Peacefully departed this earth on May 21, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1954 in Rich Square, NC to Mary Ellen Allsberry and James Edwards. She leaves to cherish her memory her parents, three children, seven grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and host of other relatives and friends. Viewing: Friday, June 5, 2020, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with services immediately following at Lee Funeral Homes, Owings, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
JUN
5
Service
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
8200 Jennifer Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(301) 855-0888
