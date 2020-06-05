

Eizzie Madessa Edwards Watford Smith

Peacefully departed this earth on May 21, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1954 in Rich Square, NC to Mary Ellen Allsberry and James Edwards. She leaves to cherish her memory her parents, three children, seven grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and host of other relatives and friends. Viewing: Friday, June 5, 2020, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with services immediately following at Lee Funeral Homes, Owings, MD.



