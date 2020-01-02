The Washington Post

F. MICHAEL BARNES

Service Information
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-736-1616
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
Notice
F. MICHAEL BARNES  

Of Washington, DC, passed away on December 23, 2019 at Georgetown University Hospital. Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2019; viewing is at 10 a.m. and the funeral is at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral home, 4308 Suitland Road Suitland, Maryland 20746. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. The repast is immediately after the interment at Alice's Jazz and Cultural Society, 2813 12th Street N.E., Washington, D.C. 20017.
 

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 2, 2020
