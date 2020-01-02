F. MICHAEL BARNES
Of Washington, DC, passed away on December 23, 2019 at Georgetown University Hospital. Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2019; viewing is at 10 a.m. and the funeral is at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral home, 4308 Suitland Road Suitland, Maryland 20746. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. The repast is immediately after the interment at Alice's Jazz and Cultural Society, 2813 12th Street N.E., Washington, D.C. 20017.