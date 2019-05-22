The Washington Post

FAITH LUCK

Guest Book
  • "Im sorry for the lost of your loved one May God the hearer..."
    - Becky
Service Information
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA
02446
(617)-277-8300
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:45 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
Sharon, MA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

FAITH S. LUCK  

The world lost Faith S. Luck (Gardner), 69, of West Hartford, CT, formerly of Newton, MA and North Bethesda, MD, on May 20, 2019. Forever remembered for her shining smile, giving heart and passion for travel. Beloved wife of the late James S. Luck; cherished mother of Bradford S. Luck and his girlfriend Heather Burian of Hartford, CT; loving sister of Maurice "Mickey" Gardner of Frederick, MD; dear aunt of Michael, Gregory and Brian Gardner; and adored daughter of the late Bernard and Gertrude (Winkler) Gardner.
 
Graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon, MA on Wednesday, May 22 commencing at 11:45 a.m.
 
Donations can be made in memory of Faith Luck to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org and click on "Donate Now" or send to 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Levine Chapels, Brookline  
617-277-8300  
Published in The Washington Post on May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brookline, MA   (617) 277-8300
funeral home direction icon