

FAITH S. LUCK



The world lost Faith S. Luck (Gardner), 69, of West Hartford, CT, formerly of Newton, MA and North Bethesda, MD, on May 20, 2019. Forever remembered for her shining smile, giving heart and passion for travel. Beloved wife of the late James S. Luck; cherished mother of Bradford S. Luck and his girlfriend Heather Burian of Hartford, CT; loving sister of Maurice "Mickey" Gardner of Frederick, MD; dear aunt of Michael, Gregory and Brian Gardner; and adored daughter of the late Bernard and Gertrude (Winkler) Gardner.

Graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon, MA on Wednesday, May 22 commencing at 11:45 a.m.

Donations can be made in memory of Faith Luck to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org and click on "Donate Now" or send to 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

Levine Chapels, Brookline

617-277-8300